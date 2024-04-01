'Lovely Runner' To 'Parasyte: The Grey,' 5 K-Dramas One Must-Watch This April

New Delhi: Spring is in the air and this April get on to a time travelling capsule treat yourself to a slice of history or brandish your sword in fighting aliens. Here are 5 K-dramas that should be on your binge list this April.

Lovely Runner

Kim Hye-yoon is Im Sol, whose dreams of becoming a filmmaker come crashing down after an nn accident that leaves her paralysed. She seeks refuge in the music of the idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). But tragedy strikes, when her favourite musician dies after an accident. However, one morning, when Sol wakes up in a classroom, the clock it seems has gone back 15 years. As she returns to her high school days, this could be the chance to change her and Sun Jae’s destiny.

Where To Watch: Viki

Parasyte: The Grey

Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-Ho readapts the popular Japanese manga, Parasyte on screens. As Parasite aliens rain down from the skies, this time their sights are set on Korea and to take control of the humans. Jeon So Nee plays a cashier who is only partly infected and teams up with a gangster, played by Koo Kyo Hwan, to escape both the human-eating aliens and the government’s Team Grey, which has the mandate to wipe them out.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Missing Crown Prince

A spin-off of Bossam: Steal The Fate one of the most highly viewed dramas, Missing Crown Prince stars EXO’s Suho as Crown Prince Lee Geon. Lee Geon’s life is turned upside down when he’s suddenly kidnapped by Choi Myung Yoon ( Hong Ye Jin) the daughter of the royal physician Choi Sang Rok. Kim Min Kyu plays Lee Geon’s younger half-brother Prince Dosung, who finds himself in a twisted situation after his brother disappears.

Where To Watch: Viki

Blood Free

Another dystopian sci-fi fare, Blood Free tells the story of a biotechnological firm that’s developed a new product BF. Which is genetically engineered meat and is dominating the thriving meat-eating market. The brain behind is Yoon Ja Yu ( Han Hyo Joo) who runs the company. However, the arrival of BF divides many on ideological and moral grounds. The show also stars Kingdom’s Ju Ji Hoon.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Chief Detective 1958

Lee Je Hoon is back, this time as Detective Park Young Han in this prequel to the popular Chief Detective series, which ran between the 1970s and ’80s. Detective Park Young-han and his three colleagues do a good job of nabbing criminals. But Young-han also goes up against corruption and becomes the“detective of the people”.

Where To Watch Disney+Hotstar