Lust Stories 2 Streams On June 29: 'Real-Life' Couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's Electrifying Chemistry Keeps Buzz Alive

New Delhi: Talented actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to grace the screens together for the very first time in the much-awaited sequel, 'Lust Stories 2.' The chemistry between this real-life couple is palpable, and that is quite evident from Lust Stories 2 trailer.

Viewers are looking forward to witnessing the romance of a new on-screen couple. The anticipation is amplified by the fact that this off-screen romance has blossomed into an on-screen collaboration, promising a deeper connection and authenticity in their performances.

It is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

Directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Produced by RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara the movie is all set to release on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.