LUST STORIES 2 TEASER

Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Neena Gupta Tickles The Funnybones, Kajol Impresses In Uber Cool Anthology - Watch

Lust Stories 2 Teaser: The streaming anthology 'Lust Stories' is set to return with its second part.

Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: The streaming anthology 'Lust Stories' is set to return with its second part. Titled 'Lust Stories 2', the anthology will star actors like Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

The stories have been crafted by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The teaser for 'Lust Stories 2' was unveiled on Tuesday and is a perfect concoction of sass, class and multiple shades of lust.

The teaser, which is under a minute in length, features shots from the anthology held together by rib-tickling dialogues and pearls of wisdom on lust by Neena Gupta, who essays a cool dadi in the anthology.

While the teaser shows all the leading actors, it's Neena Gupta's dialogue delivery and performance which takes the cake.

Her dialogues like, "Ek choti si gaadi lene se pehle test drive karte ho na? Toh shaadi se pehle no test drive? (You go for a test drive before buying a car, don't you? Then why are you so shy of a test drive before marriage)" pointing towards sexual compatibility, and her telling her son, "Jo kar ke tu paida hua, wo bakwaas hai? (The act which led to your birth, is it utter nonsense)" shine through the teaser.

The anthology has been produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, and is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

