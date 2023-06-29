Lust Stories 2 Review: Fans Bowled Over By Kajol, Smitten By Tamannaah-Vijay Varma's Chemistry

New Delhi: Netflix India's streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2' dropped on the digital platform today and looks like netizens have liked the performances of the stars. It features actors including Neena Gupta, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Angad Bedi. The unique blend of stories crafted by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh completes the whole package.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the actors, their performances and the storyline. One of the stories in the anthology also shows real-life couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia setting the screen on fire with their electrifying chemistry and some really steamy scenes.

My overall rating for #LustStories2 going to be a generous 3.. @itsKajolD’s episode changed my perspective towards the overall film and made it a good one time watch! #LustStories2Review #LustStories2OnNetflix



If you want a detailed review on each story- RT ! — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) June 29, 2023

#LustStories2 #LustStories2OnNetflix #LustStories2Review



4th story - well shot, well acted but disturbing and leaves you with an unsettling emotion.



No, this shouldn’t be!



Reminded me of the futility of #ChandniBar. @itsKajolD — Naman (@tohfakaboolhai) June 29, 2023

LUST STORIES 2 STORYLINE

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject. The anthology has been produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent and is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

In the trailer, we are shown Neena Gupta playing the role of a grandmother comparing one's body to Mount Fuji, where lust erupts like a volcano. She also suggests her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur sleep with her prospective husband as a 'test drive.'

Directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Produced by RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara the movie released on Netflix on June 29, 2023.