Lust Stories, Sacred Games....: Top 5 Web-Series That Entertained Viewers With Gripping Sequels

From the world of political drama to crime thrillers, these five shows took their success to new heights as they continued to entertain their viewers with gripping seasons of their series. With engaging storylines, stellar performances, and seamless production, here are 5 shows that have thoroughly entertained us.

City of Dreams

'City of Dreams', produced by Applause Entertainment, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, is a political drama series that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With a suspenseful narrative and brilliant performances, season two and three of the show successfully build upon the foundation laid by its first season, satisfying fans of the series and leaving them eagerly waiting for more.



Lust Stories

The anthology series ‘Lust Stories’ returned for a second season, produced by RSVP Movies and available on Netflix. The show explores the complexities of modern relationships with a fresh set of narratives and compelling characters. Season 2 successfully maintains the balance of emotion and sensuality established in its first season, ensuring that viewers remain entertained.

Criminal Justice

The gripping crime thriller ‘Criminal Justice’ continued to captivate audiences with its second and third season, produced by Applause Entertainment and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This viewer favourite series follows different crime cases and their legal proceedings, keeping viewers at the engrossed at every point. Seasons 2 and 3 live up to the high expectations set by the first season, with its intricate storytelling, nuanced performances, and thought-provoking exploration of the justice system.

Sacred Games

The highly anticipated second season of ‘Sacred Games’ took the audience on another thrilling journey through the dark underbelly of Mumbai's crime world. Produced by Phantom Films and available on Netflix, this Indian crime thriller seamlessly continued the story of Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, played by stellar actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Season 2 skillfully builds upon the intricate plot and intense character dynamics established in the first season, leaving viewers craving for more making it a binge-worthy series.

Asur

The psychological thriller web series, 'Asur', produced by Ding Entertainment stages the story of a rogue serial killer with a riveting plot. Taking viewers on a thrilling journey, the show keeps their hooked throughout its seasons, solidifying its place as a highly successful and engaging show.