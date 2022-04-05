हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sobhita Dhulipala

Made In Heaven 2: Sobhita Dhulipala teases fans with iconic bathtub poster, wraps up shooting!

In the drama series 'Made In Heaven', Sobhita essayed the role of Tara Khanna, the owner of a wedding planning agency.

Made In Heaven 2: Sobhita Dhulipala teases fans with iconic bathtub poster, wraps up shooting!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: After giving the evidence of her brilliant acting in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, Sobhita Dhulipala is now all set to bring back her charm as she wraps up the shooting for the much-awaited 'Made In Heaven' season 2.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared an animated poster in which she was sitting in her 'Made In Heaven' signature pose. The actress announced the wrap up of its second season in the caption mentioning:

"It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!!
Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly"

Take a look at the post:

 

Sobhita in the character of Tara Khanna has just killed it with her charm in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, which made it a most loved character by the audience.

'Made In Heaven' season 2 is one of the most anticipated series, the audience has been waiting for long. 

On the film front, Sobhita’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sobhita DhulipalaSobhita Dhulipala seriesmade in heavenMade In Heaven season 2Made In Heaven 2
Next
Story

Jaaved Jaaferi to return with his comical commentary for 'Takeshi's Castle 2'

Must Watch

PT16M44S

News 100: Investigation speed up in Gorakhnath temple attack case