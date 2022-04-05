Made In Heaven 2: Sobhita Dhulipala teases fans with iconic bathtub poster, wraps up shooting!

New Delhi: After giving the evidence of her brilliant acting in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, Sobhita Dhulipala is now all set to bring back her charm as she wraps up the shooting for the much-awaited 'Made In Heaven' season 2.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared an animated poster in which she was sitting in her 'Made In Heaven' signature pose. The actress announced the wrap up of its second season in the caption mentioning:

"It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!!

Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly"

Take a look at the post:

Sobhita in the character of Tara Khanna has just killed it with her charm in 'Made In Heaven' season 1, which made it a most loved character by the audience.

'Made In Heaven' season 2 is one of the most anticipated series, the audience has been waiting for long.

On the film front, Sobhita’s envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (Tamil), Telugu film ‘Major’ with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel.