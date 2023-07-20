Made In Heaven Actress Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Her Character 'Faiza' And What To Expect From Season 2

New Delhi: 'Made In Heaven' is making news again as Prime Video dropped an exciting recap video of the first season with Kalki Koechlin's voiceover. The recap video puts light on the suspenseful cliffhanger that concluded the first season.

The first season of 'Made in Heaven' concluded with Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala ) finding out about the affair between her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her best friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin). Keeping the viewers hooked, their lives stood at a critical crossroad. The question arises - How will their lives unfold?

Actress Kalki Koechlin said, "As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of 'Made In Heaven' that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

Made in Heaven Season 1 garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, captivating audiences with its storytelling, characters, and themes.

'Made in Heaven 2' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, the show will be streaming soon on Prime Video.