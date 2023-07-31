trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642662
Made In Heaven Season 2 Characters Posters Released, Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

'Made in Heaven Season 2' will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and worldwide on August 10. 

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Characters posters of 'Made In Heaven Season 2' dropped
  • The 7-episode series will premiere on Prime Video
  • Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur star in lead roles

Made In Heaven Season 2 Characters Posters Released, Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With all the love pouring in for the second season of 'Made In Heaven' and the excitement among the fans, we can't wait to see the sneak peek of  Season 2. Fans are waiting with bated breath to know how the story will move forward in the second season. Amidst all the anticipation, Prime Video today revealed the character posters of the stellar cast announcing the trailer launch date. 

Brace yourself to enter the world of 'Made In Heaven' once again and witness a beautiful portrayal of tradition, modern aspirations, and belief systems set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings as the trailer will be out tomorrow! 

'Made in Heaven Season 2' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 

The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

