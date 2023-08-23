Made in Heaven Season 2 Gets An Utterly Butterly Shoutout From Amul!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's recent web series, 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 released on streaming service, Prime Video and has now received a huge shout-out from the dairy brand Amul, in its typical utterly, butterly fashion. The 8-episode web series of 'Made in Heaven' season 2, has now become the talk of the town, for the stellar performances by the cast consisting of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi and it's tight, engaging plot.

Amul took to their Instagram to share their new topical giving a shoutout to the web series. The poster read “Made in Oven”, Amul “Weds with Bread”. In the caption, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Web series addresses many social issues!"

To this, creator Zoya Akhtar reacted to this by reposting the creative and captioning the post with

The second season of Made in Heaven dives further into the lives of its protagonists as they deal with the difficulties of planning and celebrating marriages while their own lives take unexpected turns. While including a number of cameos, the series stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles along with some new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The seven-episode series, set against the backdrop of opulent Indian weddings, is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is currently streaming on Prime Video.