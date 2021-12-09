Madhuri Dixit reminds us of Sushmita Sen’s journey from ‘mom to don’ ahead of Aarya 2 release - Watch!

New Delhi: A new promo of hit web series Aarya 2 has actress Madhuri Dixit narrating the story of protagonist Aarya - played by Sushmita Sen in the Disney plus Hotstar series. The much anticipated show in season one showed the journey of Aarya turning to run her husband’s drugs business after his shocking murder from being a simple homemaker and mother. Season two raises the question if Aarya’s family - who is her biggest motivator and strength, is also her enemy.

In her recollection of Aarya’s journey, Madhuri Dixit describes the protagonist's sensitive circumstances and says, “Ghayal sherni hi sabse khatarnaak hoti hai (Injured lioness is the most dangerous one)”.

Check out the latest teaser:

Fans loved Madhuri’s narration of the web series.

Apart from Sushmita, the series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar and Jayant Kripalani and others.

Aarya is an official adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza and is directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The duo have also produced the web series along with Vinod Rawat. The first season of Aarya came out on Disney+ Hotstar in June last year. Season two of the hit series will premiere on December 10.

The series also marked Sushmita’s digital debut in an OTT platform.