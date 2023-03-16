'Madhuri' Got A Phenomenal Response,' Says Shahid Khan As Ge Sets Stage For His Next 'Sarpanch Sahab'

New Delhi: Shahid Khan's 'Madhuri: A Tale of Bravery and Hope in the Face of Adversity' has been making waves since its release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which explores the struggles and triumphs of a group of underprivileged individuals, has received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the lives of the marginalized.

At the heart of the film is Madhuri, a young girl who is forced to care for her younger siblings when her family falls on hard times. Directed and written by Shahid Khan, the film follows Madhuri's journey as she works as a street vendor to ensure her siblings have a better life, to chase this goal she worked so hard and finally got it.

The film is set against the backdrop of a harsh and unforgiving world where poverty and inequality are rife. Despite the challenges they face, Madhuri and her family never lose hope, buoyed by the support of their close-knit community.

Through its powerful storytelling and nuanced character development, "Madhuri" highlights the importance of resilience, courage, and community in the face of adversity. It also raises important questions about the structures of power and privilege that perpetuate poverty and inequality and the urgent need for social change and reform.

The film has been a revolutionary success and trended as top 10 shows on Disney+ Hotstar. The director, Shahid Khan, has been praised for his phenomenal portrayal of the film, and has announced his next project, "Sarpanch Sahab “ which goes on floor on 20th March.