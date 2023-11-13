Makers Announce Season 2 Of Mona Singh-Starrer 'Kaala Paani'

New Delhi: The first season of Kaala Paani left a mark on audiences with its brilliant writing and superlative performances, establishing itself as one of the best-scripted series from Netflix India this year. Securing a position on Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list, the series trended across 11 countries within a week of its release. Following this success, Netflix today announced the renewal of the series for a second season.

In the affable tone of the friendly tour guide, Chiru recapped the first season for the audience, only to make way for the second one. Will the second season answer all the unresolved questions from where the first one left off? Will Santosh be able to save his daughter? Will Chiru become one with the Orakas? Will Jyotsna’s death set back Dr. Gagra from finding the cure? Does Lt. Quadri flipping the switch prove to be the right choice?

Sameer Saxena, executive producer, showrunner and director of Kaala Paani said, “The unconditional love pouring in from all corners is simply gratifying. We are extremely grateful that Netflix had faith in our idea and us as storytellers. Kaala Paani has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has in maintaining our ecological balance. Partnering with Netflix to tell a story like this only strengthens our faith in good storytelling getting its due. As we gear up for Season 2 of Kaala Paani, we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the character journeys from where we left off.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Since the release of Kaala Paani, we've been truly overwhelmed with the love the series has received from the fans, critics and industry alike. Venturing into a whole new genre of survival-dramas in India has been rewarding for us, at Netflix. Seeing fans connect with the show and the characters is a true testament to the power of unique storytelling and their inclination to have distinct voices on-screen. We're pleased to be able to take that leap with Sameer, Biswa and Amit and we can't wait to bring our viewers another riveting chapter from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with an all new season of Kaala Paani, only on Netflix.”

Kaala Paani Season 1 featured a stellar cast including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others.