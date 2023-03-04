topStoriesenglish2579859
Makers Drop Romantic Track 'Aasmaan' From Farzi Starring Shahid Kapoor And Raashii Khanna

Farzi features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
  • Farzi features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar.
  • Produced by D2R Films, in a Raj and DK directorial, Farzi is streaming worldwide across 240 countries and territories.

Makers Drop Romantic Track 'Aasmaan' From Farzi Starring Shahid Kapoor And Raashii Khanna

New Delhi: After breaking the internet, Farzi continues to create ripples globally. Celebrating the success, Prime Video has dropped a soothing melodic track Aasmaan from Farzi. The song’s soothing vibe provides a  stark contrast to the series’ fast-paced storyline and has a melody that is sure to rule everyone’s playlists. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Raghav Meattle and  Anumita Nadesan.  
 
Composer Tanishk Bagchi shares “Teaming up with fantastic artists like Raghav and Anumita is delightful, especially for a project like Farzi which packs the best talents from the industry. The entire production process was calm and peaceful and it was a delight working on this project. I hope this song creates a blissful, personal connection with the listeners, and they love it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Farzi features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. Produced by D2R Films, in a Raj and DK directorial, Farzi is streaming worldwide across 240 countries and territories.  

