New Delhi: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire is one of the most anticipated series of the year and fans all across the globe are waiting for its release on the streaming platform. Now, to take the excitement one notch higher, the makers have released the final trailer for the show.

The latest trailer, which is two minutes and 36 seconds long, showcases the vastness of Middle-earth in its Second Age and illustrates how Tolkien's renowned and adored characters will unite against all odds and over tremendous distances to prevent the dreaded reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. In this sneak peek at the much anticipated new series, unlikely individuals are put to the test in the face of oncoming darkness.

Here is the link of the final trailer:

The trailer features key cast members: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Nmenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry); Nmenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry); Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Mriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Mriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Pe Peter Mullan); and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

On Friday, September 2nd, the first two episodes of the multi-season drama will be made accessible on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Thereafter, fresh episodes will be released on a weekly basis.