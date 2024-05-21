New Delhi: The wait is finally over! Panchayat Season 3 is all set to return exclusively on Prime Video on May 28, 2024, taking viewers back to the charming village of Phulera and its delightful characters. Known for its unique blend of drama, humor, and slice-of-life storytelling, this beloved series is poised to captivate audiences, once again, with its much-awaited third season.

Ahead of the much anticipated season Prime Video shared a quick recap for all its fans to relive their Phulera memories. Season 1 introduced the audiences to the world of Phulera and the people that make for this heartwarming story. Season 2 left the audiences with a cliffhanger of whether or not Abhishek, the panchayat’s sachiv ji, is coming back or not. Check out the fun recap of all that has happened in Phulera here:

Continuing the fanfare, the upcoming season sparked widespread excitement about the fate of Phulera. Viewers are eager to find out what’s in store for them, as the riveting trailer promises some unexpected plot twists. Remarkably, within just 24 hours of its launch, the trailer skyrocketed to the #1 trending spot on YouTube, generating palpable excitement among audiences for the premiere of Panchayat Season 3.

Here’s what we think can happen next!

Agla Pradhan kaun banega?: Will Bhushan and Pradhan Ji's rivalry intensify as they compete for election victory, adding more drama and intrigue to Season 3? Kya hogi Vidhayak ki agli chaal?: Will Vidhayak's quest for revenge lead him to join hands with Bhushan to assume the position of Phulera’s next Pradhan? or will he choose the path of peace?

Pyaar ya Politics?: Will the budding romance between Abhishek and Rinki blossom into the central plotline of the next season? Or will Abhishek be drawn deeper into the world of politics? Well, the answers to all these questions lie in Panchayat Season 3.

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The star cast boasts Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles. The new season will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.