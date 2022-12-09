topStoriesenglish
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora is her sassy best as she gears up for her first stand up act in Moving In With Malaika

Meet the Inspirational, Fearless and Glamorous -  Malaika Arora in her upcoming Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Monday to Thursday at 8 pm

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: This iconic diva of Bollywood Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday). Malaika is unapologetically funny, as she takes the center stage as a stand-up comic. She recounts the time when she managed to dance on a moving train for her iconic number - Chaiyya Chaiyya. 

Malaika Arora said, “I danced on that train and a lot of people asked me, how come you were so comfortable about dancing on that train? How is that even possible? That is because this girl is a Thane girl. Mi Thane chi mulgi aahe! And let me tell you, once you’re central-lined, you can get on top of any train.”

Adding her signature sass to the set, Malaika added, “Although I just want to say in the end that I can still learn to try and do stand-up,  but I don’t think any stand-up comic is getting on top of a moving train and dancing anytime soon”

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure only on Disney+ Hotstar 

Malaika Aroramalaika arora newsMalaika Arora showMalaika Arora sexy picsMalaika Arora hot picsMoving In With Malaika

