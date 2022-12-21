Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora Ladak opens up on her bond with Arhaan Khan, says 'I see my younger version in him'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora's digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar giving viewers access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika has certainly been a highlight this season. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday). Malla's son Arhaan Khan has always been fond of his dear maasi, Amrita Arora Ladak. The two share a great friendship, right from confiding in each other to being each other’s strongest support systems. In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Amu opens up about her relationship with Arhaan.



Talking about Arhaan, Amrita Arora Ladak said, "He really has a different perspective and a different spin on things. He's just like my husband, who's like my complete pillar. I really look at him as where I can put my hand on his shoulder and feel "phew" everything is fine. My relationship with Arhaan is we're like besties, we've always been like that, we fight, we confide in each other, we have each other's back, he's so much like me I see my younger version in him."

