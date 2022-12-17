topStoriesenglish
Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is biased for aunt Amrita Arora, says she is 'second mom'

Malaika Arora gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is biased for aunt Amrita Arora, says she is 'second mom'

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan has talked about his relationship with his maasi Amrita Arora Ladak. The new episode of Moving In with Malaika, shows the adorable relationship between Arhaan Khan and his maasi, Amrita Arora Ladak.

Opening up about their relationship, Arhaan said: "I'm biased towards Amu (Amrita Arora Ladak), she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01."

Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials `Moving In With Malaika`.

Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

