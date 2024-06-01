Manav Vij, Monika Panwar-Starrer Murder Mystery 'Gaanth' To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: Post the astounding success of Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond and Murder in Mahim, JioCinema Premium is set to add another gripping original series, Gaanth, to its diverse repertoire of original content. Gaanth, premiering on 11th June, stars Manav Vij, Monika Panwar and Saloni Batra in key roles. The series is premised on an unsolvable and bone-chilling case that blurs the lines between reality and perspective.

Gaanth takes viewers to the eerie streets of East Delhi, where a strange case of mass suicide captures both media and police attention. As the 40-year-old disgraced Police Inspector Gadar Singh (played by Manav Vij) gets the charge of the gritty case, he is determined to get to the root of the crime and find the truth. The mystery deepens with the introduction of a psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu (played by Monika Panwar), who possesses a unique gift for perceiving patterns invisible to the human eye. Singh and Murmu form an unlikely partnership to unravel the mystery of the peculiar crime scene- seven bodies hanging from seven ropes in a cramped, hazy corner of a house. While the world perceives the situation differently, these two sleuths, in their quest for the truth, uncover a crypt buried in the past, leading them deeper into a web of crimes spanning decades. Together they uncover layers of the case intertwined with media sensationalism, religious beliefs, superstitions, and social psychosis. A Tipping Point Series, Gaanth is produced by Ajit Andhare, created by Soham Bhattacharya, and directed by Kanishk Verma.

Manav Vij said, “I have always been a fan of psychological thrillers. They make you think deeply, transforming you into an investigator as you unravel the mystery in your mind. When I was offered Gaanth, I realized it wasn't just about playing a cop in a crime thriller; the character had intricate nuances. Gadar Singh is profoundly layered, struggling with inner demons while pursuing the ultimate truth behind the eerie crime. After filming, it took some time for me to detach from the character. Despite the challenges, playing such complex roles is immensely rewarding.”

Monika Panwar shared, “It’s always exciting to be part of stories that are different and also give you a chance to think and experiment. Gaanth is special as I play a caring psychologist in a dark thriller. I feel my character brings much-needed positivity to the show. Life has been slightly unfair to her, and she willingly gets involved in a murder investigation while discovering sides of herself that were long hidden.”

Actor Saloni Batra also added, “Being in a uniform automatically instils a sense of responsibility in your mind, especially, for a show like Gaanth which entirely circles around the investigation of a brutal crime. After reading the script, I was extremely excited to get into the skin of the character, since it was completely different from what I had done before. I had to work on the body language, the tone, her relationship with seniors and colleagues around and most importantly, her back story. I had a great time working on these nuances. Manav sir’s presence enhanced and got to life every moment for me because of his sincerely beautiful energy and the camaraderie we shared, which let me be my most vulnerable. He helped me a lot with his insights and experiences.”