topStoriesenglish2612157
NewsWeb Series
MANIESH PAUL

Maniesh Paul Starrer Rafuchakkar Web-Series Shoot Wrapped, Makers Host Star-Studded Bash

Arjun and Kartk describe the web series as a groundbreaking Indian show with high production values and a gripping storyline.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maniesh Paul Starrer Rafuchakkar Web-Series Shoot Wrapped, Makers Host Star-Studded Bash

New Delhi: A forthcoming Hindi web series 'Rafuchakkar' headlined by host-turned-actor Maniesh Paul is in the offing. He will be seen playing a conman. Creator duo Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar believe this show will stand apart even in the glut of content on streaming platforms. Recently a star-studded wrap-up party, hosted by the creative duo, marked the completion of the web series 'Rafuchakkar'. 

Starring Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat, and others, and directed by Ritam Srivastava, the series is a creative effort by GSEAMS founders Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The party was attended by Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany along with Jio Cinema team and other notable celebrities including Shirin Sewani, Aamir Ali, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain,  Vikram Kochhar, Kuldeep Sareen and Brij Bhushan.

Arjun Singgh Baran who co-founded prolific production house GSEAMS with Kartk D Nishandar said, "This show is extremely special and close to us because I and Kartk actually started writing it almost four years back and a lot of work and thought has gone into it. It's exceedingly rare to see a good, slick, realistic show about con artists and this show is the exception. It will be pathbreaking and hopefully will be loved by even the audiences in the heartland. Rafuchakkar' will also be on par with any international show in terms of scale, production values, and even the prosthetics."

Arjun and Kartk describe the web series as a groundbreaking Indian show with high production values and a gripping storyline. 'Rafuchakkar' is set to premiere soon on JioCinema.

About the decision to cast Maniesh Paul as a protagonist and a conman, Kartk says, "Maniesh has been a delight to work with. He was not only involved in the production but also in the pre-production, the prep, the look test, script readings, and a lot more. People until now have seen Maniesh as a comic or in light-hearted roles but he's going to break this mold with a profoundly serious, dramatic performance. He's given his hundred percent to this project and our association with him will not just be restricted to 'Rafuchakkar'. We will work with him again very soon."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818