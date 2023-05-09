topStoriesenglish2605340
NewsWeb Series
MANISHA KOIRALA

Manisha Koirala Opens Up On Reuniting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’, Says, ‘His Women-Fronted Stories...’

Manisha Koirala opened up on reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming series 'Heeramandi' after a long gap of 25 years.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manisha Koirala Opens Up On Reuniting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’, Says, ‘His Women-Fronted Stories...’

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of those filmmakers in Bollywood who has kept the realism of Indian cinema intact with his film. It's his masterwork that has transcended the boundaries of filmmaking and offered the audience some amazing films which were studded with some pathbreaking performances from the actors. One such film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' by the filmmaker introduced the audience to a prolific actress Manisha Koirala who will be coming together with the director after almost two decades in his upcoming series 'Heeramandi'. 

‘Heeramandi’ is a series coming from Sanjay Leela Bhansali that dives deeper into the world of the courtesans, where they were the queens. Manisha Koirala who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series will be coming back on the screen with the director after two decades.  

Having always proved to be a major turning point in her career, Manisha Koirala recalled how she is delighted to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. She said, “Sanjay is somebody with whom I worked in ‘Khamoshi’ and there was a long gap but we stayed in touch. We have a deep friendship bond, which is not limited to work. I have a deep-rooted respect for him because he is one filmmaker, who has improved with every film and it is because of his work ethics, which nobody can match.”  

"Bhansali is one of those few directors whose women-fronted stories emerge as major box office hits", the actor added. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi’ also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!