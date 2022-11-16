Manoj Bajpayee praises Criminal Justice actress Khushboo Atre, who played Pankaj Tripathi's wife Ratna!

New Delhi: In the acclaimed web-show Criminal Justice, actress Khushboo Atre played Ratna, talented actor Pankaj Tripathi's on-screen wife. She got rave reviews not just from the audiences but also recently received a heartwarming applause from none other than classic actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actress will now be seen in Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar. She is now famous as by her on-screen name, Ratna in Criminal Justice.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee dropped in a message especially to the actress after watching her performance, he wrote, "You were very good in criminal justice!! My best to you for all your future endeavors!"

After receiving the message from the legend himself, the Khushboo Atre was on cloud nine and just couldn't stop herself from thanking him. Khushboo being applauded by the audience and well-wishers makes her feels she is on the right path.

On that the actress says, " I have always been a great fan and have always seen sir by his performance and efforts and have been motivated by it. I really want to share screen space once in my lifetime with him and want to learn, many things from him as an artist"

On the work front, Khushboo has had prominent roles in movies and series like Criminal Justice season 2 Raazi, Illegal, Shamitabh, and Vodka Diaries. Currently, the actress is shooting for Bollywood films, and she just completed the shooting for one of them, which is Capsule Gill along with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.