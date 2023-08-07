Martin Lawrence's Gripping Thriller 'Mindcage' Releases On THIS Date - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Promising a twisted game of cat and mouse, 'Mindcage' takes you on a thrilling journey like no other. The much-awaited thriller stars Martin Lawrence, John Malkovich and Melissa Roxburgh. In an attempt to catch a copycat serial killer, two detectives enlist the help of the original killer, known as ‘The Artist’. What ensues is a psychotic game that makes the detectives question the true motives of their dangerous accomplice. Are they just puppets in an unknown game?

Talking about his inspiration behind the film, Director Mauro Borrelli said, “As a director, I want to create a film noir aesthetic and combine it with my love of classical art. I was a painter working in the Italian Museum and reproduced classic works of Titian, Caravaggio, and Raphael. This was my world.” Further adding on, he said, “My hope for Mindcage was to offer a moody experience to the audience and I am overjoyed that we met this initiative. The detective genre has been a constant through the history of cinema and there are challenges to be original, but I feel Mindcage brings original feelings connected with art which other detective stories have not explored.”

Tune into Lionsgate Play on 18th August to watch the mystery unfold.

