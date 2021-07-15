हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Markel

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to work with Netflix on new project

According to Fox News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced on Wednesday that the working title ‘Pearl’ will be developed for the streaming service.  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to work with Netflix on new project
Instagram

Washington: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to develop their second Netflix project, which will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures, in a new animated series.

According to Fox News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced on Wednesday that the working title ‘Pearl’ will be developed for the streaming service.

It was Meghan who created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history. She will also serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who has previously worked as a producer on ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Sherlock Gnomes’.

In a statement, Meghan said, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges. I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

The royal couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are also creating content podcasts for Spotify. As per Fox News, their first project with Netflix will centre on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. Meghan and Harry have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are currently residing in California.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meghan MarkelPrince HarryDuke and Duchess of SussexArchewell ProductionsNetflixpearl
Next
Story

The Family Man actress Ashlesha Thakur aka Dhriti says 'kissing scene was no fun' and she has 'a lot of rishtas' in her DMs!

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi