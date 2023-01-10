Memorable dialogues to Exciting cameos; 5 reasons why you just can’t miss ‘Pitchers season 2!’

New Delhi: Pitchers season 1 was a treat for the audience when it premiered back in 2015. The show was loved by the audience due to its relatable content and accurate ideas on entrepreneurship. Apart from being the highest-rated Indian web series during that time, it also created craze for digital entertainment. Since then, the sequel of the series was much awaited and after a long wait, the second instalment of the series is back!

The first season revolved around four friends leaving their day jobs and starting a company together, the second season is about growing the company and surviving in the cut-throat world of start-ups. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. H ere are 5 reasons why Pitchers 2 is a must watch!

1. Captivating Storyline

The plot represents the reality of life which brings the relatability factor into play. With this series, you believe that your narrative is being portrayed because the characters' predicaments, choices, hopes, aspirations, worries and insecurities are brought to life and are so relevant that you get attached to it.

2. Ensemble Cast

The second season boasts of an ensemble cast starring Naveen Kasturia, Ridhi Dogra, Sikandar Kher, Abhishek Banerjee, Gopal Dutt, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar, amongst many other talented actors. Watch out for Ridhi Dogra and Sikandar Kher’s presence in the series as they are the new additions this season!

3. Brilliant Acting

Naveen, Bhati, Mandal, Yogi and Prachi, the show's primary characters, are perfect and true to reality. You always have the impression that you are living the series rather than just viewing it. Their chemistry is perfect, and so is their comic timing!

4. Memorable Dialogues

From the humorous one-liners to the heartfelt exchanges between the characters, the dialogues are superb. One liners from this series created a different fanbase altogether! ‘Tu Beer Hai’, ‘Tu Whishkey Hai’, ‘Jeet Ke Haarne Wale Ko Founder Nahi Co-Founder Kehte He’, are some of the one liners that was loved by the audience and became an instant rage!

5. Exciting cameos

This season has a lot of exciting cameos and will see Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Ankur Warikoo, Ranveer Allahbadia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Chandan Roy and Shreya Mehta in memorable scenes. Something to look forward to and a reason to watch the series all the more!

The 5 episodic series is now streaming on ZEE5!