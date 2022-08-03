New Delhi : After making the nation laugh with its maiden episode of courtroom comedy show, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, Amazon miniTV has shared a sneak peek with a jhakaas promo featuring actor Anil Kapoor. In the trailer, Anil Kapoor reveals that not a single strand of his hair has gone grey yet! The evergreen actor can be seen dodging all the atrangi ilzaams with lawyers Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma engaged in battle. Judge Kusha Kapila is also seen trying to dig out how Anil maintains himself so flawlessly!

“If there's ever a courtroom I want to be a guest in, it's the courtroom of comedy! That was my reaction when I first heard about the show!” said Anil Kapoor, ahead of the premiere of his upcoming episode on ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’. “These guys are brilliant at their craft and unbelievably hilarious. Their comic timing, the atrangi ilzaams, their punch lines, everything was just absolutely hilarious. Mera Case Toh Ban Gaya hai show pe, aap dekho miniTV pe, kitna sahi, kitna galat!” he further added.

Creating a benchmark for the comedy reality genre with its unique concept, Amazon miniTV is all geared to tickle the funny bone of audiences across India. The episode featuring Anil Kapoor is filled with many such jhakaas moments that will keep the audiences entertained throughout! Catch the hilarious banter on August 5th, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, absolutely free within the Amazon Shopping app.

Anil Kapoor is known for maintaining his fitness and charm despite his growing age. On the film front, the actor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’ co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. He will also be seen in Sandeep Vanga upcoming drama ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.