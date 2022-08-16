New Delhi: 'Mind The Malhotras' is back with Season 2 and has fans rolling with laughter to see what’s next for the Malhotra family.

The recently released season received love and appreciation from the viewers for all the fun and crazy adventure it offers. Written and directed by Sahil Sangha, the show stars Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar in lead roles along with Samir Kochchar, Maria Goretti, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

Talking about her relationship with her co-actor and friend Cyrus Sahukar, Mini Mathur said, “I've known Cyrus since he was 17. We took the same flight from Delhi to Bombay when we joined MTV. So, it's been a soulful connection since then. We've been friends for over 20 years. I think what benefits the show is our real chemistry which is aged to perfection, like they say about cheese and wine. We could represent and make believable a couple who has been together through thick and thin, and cherish the bond they have together."

Further, she added, "They want to see the other person's perspective and want to feel seen at the same time. That being said, acting with Cyrus is always a joy because you know that it's going to be a laugh fest. Personally, I find him to be one of the funniest guys on the planet Regardless of whether he's having a good day or a bad day, There’s always humor in what he does and that is one of the biggest reasons why the atmosphere on the set was so lovely.”

