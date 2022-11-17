Mirzapur: Rasika Dugal recalls her first day on set as 'Beena Tripathi', says 'I was excited but nervous too'

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in OTT shows `Delhi Crime` and `Mirzapur`, recently shared her journey of becoming Beena in `Mirzapur` as the crime drama show clocked four years since the release of its first season.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress spoke about her first day on set: "On my first day of being Beena I was, of course, excited but nervous too - I had never done a role as sassy as this one. It turned out to be easier than I had imagined though. The directors were always encouraging and we have a powerhouse cast which gets only better with every season."

Expressing her gratitude to the director and the casting director, Rasika further mentioned: "I am so thankful that the directors and the casting directors at Casting Bay thought out of the box and imagined me in a role so different from who I am and so different from the other roles I had played till then."

Rasika recently wrapped the shoot for the third season of `Mirzapur`. Her other upcoming projects include `Spike`, `Adhura`, `Fairy Folk` and `Lord Curzon Ki Haveli`.