Mirzapur Season 3 Bonus Episode: Is Munna Bhaiya Aka Divyenndu Back To Stir 'Bhaukaal'? Watch

New Delhi: The ardent fans of the Mirzapur franchise are all set to witness yet another treat from the makers of the original crime series. The streaming service Prime Video is all set to release a bonus episode of season 3 featuring none other than Munna Tripathi played by very talented Divyenndu.

Mirzapur Season 3 Bonus Episode

Being one of the most loved characters of the franchise, Munna Bhaiya’s absence was much felt by the viewers in third season. Fans demanded to have him back to stir Bhaukaal in his signature style in the world of Mirzapur.

As the show continues to gain tremendous momentum on the service, the riveting bonus episode is sure to bowl over fans who have been eagerly waiting to see him back on screen.

Mirzapur Season 3

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The gripping crime thriller is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.