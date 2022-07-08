NewsWeb Series
'Modern Love Hyderabad' released: Netizens shower praises for Amazon Prime's original series

As the series has just been released on Amazon Prime Video it has taken the internet by storm by receiving love from the audience. The fans started to express their love for the series while they were seen praising the talented star cast for their fabulous work and recommending it as a must-watch. 

New Delhi: The much-awaited anthology of the season, Modern Love Hyderabad is finally released and we can say it started to spread its charm on the very first day itself. While the series is well studded with some of the greatest talents of the industry, portraying different shades of love, it has come as a perfect treat for the audience after the successful run of its first local edition, Modern Love Mumbai.

As the series has just been released on Amazon Prime Video it has taken the internet by storm by receiving love from the audience. The fans started to express their love for the series while they were seen praising the talented star cast for their fabulous work and recommending it as a must-watch. Moreover, it seems like the series has successfully registered its core value of portraying love in different forms while giving it a local touch to connect with its audience. 

Here are some comments from the netizens that show their love for the anthology. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, and is released on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of July 2022.

 

