New Delhi: Amazon Original Film ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ first teaser is out! The series boasts to have stellar performers onboard like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Brar, Ritwik Bhowmik and Wamiqa Gabbi.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ explores six diverse stories of different shades of love. Bringing the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together, the series is going to give a new face to modern-day love stories. Prominent filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana will be seen bringing amazing stories to take the audience into a profound world of love.

After the release of the poster of the anthology, the audience was eagerly awaiting to watch the glimpse of the series, and now to elevate the ever raising craze, the makers have finally revealed the teaser of the series.

The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai will be available to stream starting May 13, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.