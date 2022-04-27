हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Modern Love Mumbai

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ teaser out! Amazon Original series delves into six engaging love stories

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ explores six diverse stories of different shades of love. Bringing the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together,  the series is going to give a new face to modern-day love stories.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ teaser out! Amazon Original series delves into six engaging love stories

New Delhi: Amazon Original Film ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ first teaser is out! The series boasts to have stellar performers onboard like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Brar, Ritwik Bhowmik and Wamiqa Gabbi.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ explores six diverse stories of different shades of love. Bringing the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together,  the series is going to give a new face to modern-day love stories. Prominent filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana will be seen bringing amazing stories to take the audience into a profound world of love.

After the release of the poster of the anthology, the audience was eagerly awaiting to watch the glimpse of the series, and now to elevate the ever raising craze, the makers have finally revealed the teaser of the series.

The series is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai will be available to stream starting May 13, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Modern Love Mumbaiatima Sana ShaikhArshad WarsiPratik GandhiMasaba GuptaRanveer BrarRitwik BhowmikVishal BhardwajHansal MehtaShonali Bosedhruv sehgalAlankrita ShrivastavaAmazon Pime video
Next
Story

Netflix partners with MIB to honour real-life heroes in 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan'

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Digvijay Singh's big claim on stone pelting attacks