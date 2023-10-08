Mohit Raina Calls Working With 'Mumbai Diaries' Director Nikhil Advani' A Dream Come True'

New Delhi: With the successful season one, Prime Video's highly anticipated medical drama, Mumbai Diaries is back with season 2. The new season is based around the devastating floods of 2005 that brought the city to a standstill. Mohit Raina, who portrays the character of Dr. Kaushik Oberoi, is a brilliant medical professional, excelling in his field while often challenging conventional rules and regulations. Raina, who is known for his versatile performances, has been following Nikhil Advani’s work for a long time. And after working in the first season together, Mohit shares that the duo have a very special bond now.

Mohit Raina says, “Working with Nikkhil Advani was a dream come true for me especially when I became a part of the OTT space. And post the first season, I now share a close special bond with him and Emmy Entertainment. I think they are like family, we have so much love and respect for each other. No doubt, it is very challenging to work with Nikkhil as you need to understand his vision, and what he wants to do. And that is why the best part of season one was that I completely submitted myself to him. So just like an elderly figure, he held our hands and sailed us all through the whole season. So yes, with the second season, it's been a great learning experience for me and for all of us. He's also super passionate about his work so it becomes really easy to work with him too.”

Along with Mohit, Mumbai Diaries S2 features Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande in pivotal roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani along with Madhu Bhojwani under the production of Emmay Entertainment, the eight-episodic series will premiere on 6th October 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.