Money Heist 5 trailer out: The Professor and his gang get ready for final battle!

New Delhi: Behold Money Heist fans as Netflix has finally released the official trailer of the show's season five and fans cannot contain their excitement. The crime-thriller which began in 2017 will now end with a final fifth season. According to the makers, the fifth season is divided into two parts which will be releasing on September 3 and December 3.

In the trailer, fans catch a glimpse of their favourite characters who've been enclosed in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. In the first few seconds, it's revealed that The Professor has been caught by police officer Alicia Sierra as she entraps him, says "checkmate" and then weakens him with a punch to his head. Another twist arises when we witness the military attempting to capture the gang.

Check out the jaw-dropping trailer here:

The gripping Spanish show made its debut in 2017 and was a huge success among fans all over the world. Unfortunately, the fifth season will be the last and final season of the iconic show.

For the unversed, the series narrates a story about a mastermind named The Professor, who gathers a team of specialists to carry out the biggest heist ever performed. Essentially, he wants to print millions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

The series had won Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018 and overtime has attracted tons of critical appreciation for its complex plot, characters and unique storyline.

Fans can watch the first part of the final season on September 3, 2021 on Netflix.