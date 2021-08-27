Money Heist season 5: Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya and Radhika Apte's Bella Ciao version is too cool - Watch

New Delhi: Netflix India has come up with a recreated version of the Money Heist season 5's title track 'Bella Ciao' featuring Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Hardik Pandya. The Indian version of the title track has been composed by Nucleya.

The music video titled 'Jaldi Aao', is a comical blend of celebrities which encapsulates the audience’s emotions perfectly and highlights the viewers' immense love for various characters of the show.

In the music video, Shruti Haasan reminds of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower in her lips. Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on the money bed just like Denver did during the first heist while Hardik Pandya turns out to be one of the robbers with Radhika Apte wishing Arturo is dead.

Originally, 'Money Heist' is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series revolves around two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain, told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó).

Ever since Netflix announced the fifth and final season of Money Heist, fans have been following everything happening on the sets of the crime-drama.

Finally, the fans are now waiting for 3rd September for the final season.