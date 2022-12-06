Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora reveals how she overcame her fear of driving after a near death accident

New Delhi: Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood's iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm - The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

In the previous episode, Malaika expresses her fear of driving after a near death accident. She also talks about how she would like to overcome this fear in the show. Taking one step closer, the fearless diva agrees to do an ad commercial, where she needs to get behind the wheel, but it wasn't an easy road for her to convince herself. Enter.. Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora is seen making an anxious call to her sister Amu, expressing her fear and seeking advice from her. Calming her down with encouraging words, Amrita says, “We know what you’ve been through. But I feel it’s probably like a divine intervention that you’ve been brought face to face with situation like this, where you’re probably facing your worst fear in the given moment. In this moment you have the chance to literally grab it by the lemons and get on with it. You need to counter the fear that has got instilled in you because of what happened, and keep moving on as the Malaika, who’s always taken risks and powered through any tough situation head on.”

Malaika's joy knows no bound after encountering her fear and smashing through it... literally.

