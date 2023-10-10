trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673393
NewsWeb Series
MUMBAI DIARIES

Mumbai Diaries 2: New Season Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Receives Love And Applause From Audience

It resonated deeply with the audience, not just because of its gripping narrative, but because it reminded us of the remarkable heroism and humanity that shone through those dark hours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Diaries 2: New Season Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Receives Love And Applause From Audience Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: When the first season of 'Mumbai Diaries'  premiered, it etched itself into the hearts of viewers, capturing the harrowing moments of the 26/11 terror attacks that shook Mumbai to its core. It wasn't just a series; it was a powerful and emotional journey back to those unforgettable days when the city was under siege. It resonated deeply with the audience, not just because of its gripping narrative, but because it reminded us of the remarkable heroism and humanity that shone through those dark hours.

Now, two years later, 'Mumbai Diaries' returns with its second season, and it's as if a long-anticipated reunion with an old friend. Once again, director Nikkhil Advani takes the helm, ensuring that the storytelling remains as poignant and compelling as before. This time, the series shifts its focus to another monumental crisis that tested the city's mettle—the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

One might wonder, can a second season ever live up to the high expectations set by the first? The answer, in the case of "Mumbai Diaries 2," is a resounding yes. In fact, it not only lives up to those expectations but surpasses them in many ways.

The strength of the series lies in its narrative format, which remains consistent with the first installment. Another night, another crisis, and another eight episodes of Dr. Kaushik Oberoi, portrayed brilliantly by Mohit Raina, gallantly and recklessly leaping into action. The character of Dr. Oberoi is not just a doctor; he's a symbol of unwavering dedication, compassion, and resilience—a true hero for our times. The bigger win is for Konkona who has delivered one of the best performances in season 2, which was only teased in season 1. 

Furthermore, the ensemble cast delivers outstanding performances, with veterans like Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwanthary anchoring the narrative with their remarkable acting skills. The writing is sharp, the character arcs are deeper dwelling into deeper emotions of all, the pacing is impeccable, and the production values are top-notch, immersing the audience in the world of Mumbai's healthcare heroes. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train