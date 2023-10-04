New Delhi: Prime Video recently unveiled the trailer of 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2', igniting great anticipation among audiences and critics alike. The trailer surely makes the viewer's curiosity grow as in this season, the staff of Bombay General Hospital tackles the massive floods that brought the city to a halt.

The fast-paced, intense drama boasts an ensemble star cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, along with the new faces like Riddhi Dogra and Parambrata Chatterjee joining the cast. Social media platforms were ablaze with praise from fans and industry peers alike. Several prominent Indian celebrities took to their social media handles to express their admiration for this thrilling medical drama.

Manoj Bajpayee: Congratulations @nikkhiladvani for #MumbaiDiaries Season 2! Hearing a lot of buzz about it. Kudos to @mohituraina, @konkonas, @shreyadhan13, @satyajeet_dubey, the entire cast & team of @emmayntertainment & @PrimeVideoIN. It's on my watchlist and I'm eager to dive in!

Kritika Kamra: These heroes can weather any storm! @merainna @konkona Thanks for bringing them back @nikkhiladvani. This looks great @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @emmayentertainment @primevideoin. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime

Ritesh Deshmukh: Another Winner from the Master Storyteller and my friend @nikkhiladvani Mumbai Diaries 2 - This looks Awesome @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani - Trust @emmayentertainment to come up with awesome content

Tara Sutaria: @nikkhiladvani @onlvemmay @madhubhojwani @emmayentertainment. Cannot wait to watch Mumbai Diaries, my dearest Emmay family. Hugs and all my love to the team!!!

Palak Tiwari: @nikkhiladvani Such a fabulous trailer, so so excited to watch!!!

Aditi Rao Hydrai: Luck and more luck to my dearest peeps for #mumbaidiaries @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani

Tamannaah Bhatia: What a trailer... I cannot wait for this one! @primevideoin @emmayentertainment

With its intriguing plot, ensemble cast, and visually stunning presentation of events based on real incidents, 'Mumbai Diaries 2' promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of terror and suspense. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Emmay Entertainment and will premiere on 6th October on Prime Video.