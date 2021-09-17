'Nakaab' actor Chandra Shekhar Dutta spills beans on playing Esha Gupta's husband!

Mumbai: Actor Chandra Shekhar Dutta is known for his work in Malala's biopic Gul Makai, Laakhon Mein Ek season 2 and Ram Leela.

He is currently seen in MX Player's Nakaab playing the husband of Aditi Ambre (Esha Gupta) streaming from 15th September. Directed by Soumik Sen, Nakaab also stars Gautam Rode, Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat and others.

Shedding light on his role, Chandrashekhar says, "Vinod Amre is a 9 to 6 job holder who works for a telecommunication company in the technical department. He is very innocent and wants a simple family with ethics kind of person. He feels job should not hamper personal life and wants a simple, pleasant home environment, but since his mother is a male chauvinist, he had to get sandwiched between a wife who is exploring her free identity and a mother who feels he should have a rein on his wife to be a male. Instead of just being free, wife is trying to explore her power and command side with wilder motivations, where Vinod feels a bit sour and wants to be with his mother."

Sharing his working experience with Esha Gupta he states, "Esha Gupta was very supportive. She worked on the Anti-chemistry part of the role, so her vibes were different and funny for me. I mostly shared the screen with Esha and Paromita who essays my mother and our on and off-screen chemistry is smooth."

Adding about the show he says, "Nakaab is an eight-episode web series which is a crime thriller with police procedurals. Aditi Amre played by Esha Gupta gets into the deep sea of Mumbai crime related to drug and celebrity suicide. The clashes between her job morality and personal life hit as she travels further. I am playing Vinod Amre husband of Esha Gupta who is crushed between family functioning and wife's duty. The web series has a lot more to offer with Gautam Rhode as a senior investigating officer and Mallika Sherawat as the main negative. Every character's true side is unleashed during the show."

Shekhar wants to make a conscious choice in playing varied roles rather than getting bracketed in similar kinds of roles, "I've played versatile characters like in Laakhon Mein Ek season 2, I've played Gandharva. In Gulmakai, I played 65 years old Muslim as a negative lead, even here in Nakaab it's a different trajectory with humour, character crisis and sublime acting."

"I have played hero's friend quite a time and I feel I might get typecasted though the bracket is big and the job occupation looks the characters different but finally it's hero's friend. I pray I should not get bracketed. I want to play the protagonist of content-oriented cinema which will give meaning to my training and sacrifice. Though I did 4 projects which are independent cinema looking for theatrical wide opening.\," he concluded.