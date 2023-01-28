Natak Pictures redefines romance with its new web series 'Unsorted'

New Delhi: Natak Pictures explores the emotional conflicts faced by today’s modern generation that constantly juggles between personal and professional life, with the release of its web show- ‘UNSORTED’. The leading film studio premiered the web show on Disney+Hotstar on 27th January 2023 and is receiving continued applause for the realistic portrayal of human emotions.

Written and directed by Rahul Bhatnagar, Founder & CCO, Natak Pictures, ‘UNSORTED’ is a story of two ‘not-so-perfect’ lovers who are trying to fill in the gaps for each other. The show conveys how our desire for ‘perfection’ is indeed the cause of human troubles. The plot of the show involves Tara (a fashion designer), being sceptical about managing a long-distance relationship with her long-time boyfriend Naman (an IT professional) who has decided to shift his base for a new job. Matters worsen when Tara finds Naman getting closer to his beautiful colleague, Seher. Every time Naman attempts to save his relationship with Tara, he ends up complicating it even more.

Speaking on the release of the web show, Writer-Director, Rahul Bhatnagar says, “The so-called celebrated love stories witnessed on the silver screen have influenced us to believe that romantic relationships in real life too are meant to be ‘all fair and gaudy’. This is exactly the notion we wanted to break with the web show, UNSORTED.”

He adds, “We, at Natak Pictures, have always strived to give our audience the best of stories based on relatable experiences, and this web show has been yet another opportunity for us to reach and connect with a larger audience through our creativity. As we begin the year with UNSORTED–our sincere effort to celebrate

imperfections in today’s romance– we plan to dedicate the entire 2023 to many more such releases.”

The engaging web show in the romantic-drama genre stars Pinki Ki Shaadi fame Mugdha Agarwal as

Tara, Vikram Bhui as Naman and Tanya Singh Bhatnagar as Seher, respectively.

Speaking about their characters, Mugdha Agarwal says, “As an actor, it is important for me to attach myself with characters that are relatable yet inspiring, and Tara fits the bill perfectly. She is someone who exhibits confidence and hard work yet feels insecure about her relationships”.

Vikram Bhui too expresses that he likes to play characters that seem realistic when it comes to conveying human emotions while Tanya Singh Bhatnagar says “My character is a reflection of how one cannot judge a book by its cover. While Seher externally seems intelligent and mature, deep down her past experiences still influence her ability to trust people”.



The three-episodic show has been meticulously shot by Mumbai-based cinematographer Aayush Gupta. Further, the music of the show has been beautifully composed by Tusshar Mallek.