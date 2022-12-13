Navneet Kaur Thind gets candid on playing Punjabi folk singer in Randeep Hooda’s ‘Cat’, says, ‘It shows what adversities Punjab..’

New Delhi: Actress Navneet Kaur Thind who was previously seen in Ragini MMS returns season 2 on ALT Balaji is currently seen in Randeep Hooda starrer CAT on Netflix which is being well received by the audiences. Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the show released on 9th December where Navneet is playing a Punjabi folk singer.

Opening up about her role she states, "I am playing a character named Boby Rani! This character is in the flashback. I am playing a Punjabi folk singer and performer like how we had Amar Noori, Chamkeela in those days playing for big crowds in villages. They had a massive and crazy fan following. My character is based on similar lines. But I not only perform, I go through something horrendous giving my character a beautiful graph to depict different emotions."

Sharing on how she prepped for the role she tells, "Not really! I just watched a lot of videos of Chamkeela and Amarjot Kaur, Amar Noori to understand their body language, their attitude and dance steps on the stage. I have also seen few stage performances in Punjab as a kid so I could relate to the character and keep it real."

Spilling beans on her working experience in the show Kaur says, "I did not have any on screen scenes with him. But have met him in several other occasions related to the release of this series. I have always been a huge fan of how he moulds himself to play any character. He has a very charming and humble personality. He is very comfortable to be around and doesn’t give an intimidating star vibe at all."

Speaking about the kind of responses she is receiving she adds, "I am getting amazing response. I have played a small part but it’s left an impact on people. I get so many messages everyday saying that I played the character with full authenticity. People are saying that I actually look like a Punjabi folk performer from the 90’s."

Talking about the show, she shares, "It is the first authentic punjabi series. The way this series has been able to grasp and depict the real and authentic Punjab, be it the sets, costumes, language that the actors are speaking in. It is all so real that you would almost find the characters to be real than being actors. It shows what adversities Punjab has gone through which I have heard of so much from my parents, my relatives living in Punjab. Being a Sikh, I can say I wouldn’t have found a better way to make my Netflix debut."