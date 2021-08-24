हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta sports new hairdo for 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has made heads turn with her new chopped hair. On Monday, Neena took to Instagram and posted a video flaunting her haircut.

Neena Gupta sports new hairdo for &#039;Masaba Masaba 2&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta has made heads turn with her new chopped hair. On Monday, Neena took to Instagram and posted a video flaunting her haircut.

She also revealed that she is sporting the new hairdo for her role in the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'."New Haircut! Thank you @kantamotwani #MasabaMasaba Season 2," she captioned the post.

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and Neena's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. The makers are now coming up with the show's second season.

Apart from 'Masaba Masaba', Neena will also be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Goodbye'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neena GuptaNeena Gupta daughternew hair cutMasaba MasabaNetflixNeena Gupta new look
Next
Story

Nucleya composes anthem to celebrate 'Money Heist' last season

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: Center's all party meet on Afghanistan crisis