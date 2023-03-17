Neeraj Pandey Brings One Of The Finest Spy Thriller Series With 'Special OPS'

New Delhi: Special Ops 1.5 was one of the biggest shows in India in recent times and people gave immense love to the crime-thriller web series. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Critical Ops 1.5 became famous among fans and they are not waiting for critical ops season 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the critical ops 2 release date as season 1 sparked excitement among them.

Having always left the audience guessing what's going to happen next or who's the main culprit, the spy thriller genre movies have always booked a distinct mark in the minds of the audience. While it almost became a habit of expecting a spy thriller in a 2 or 3 hours film format, Neeraj Pandey served it well in the OTT arena with Special OPS which was well studded with all the elements of a big screen spy universe.

As an audience, while we preconceived the idea of coming across the final culprit in a film, the entry of Special OPS played a big role in transforming the way of storytelling especially when it comes to spy thrillers.

Coming from the house of Friday Storytellers, Neeraj Pandey, a filmmaker who is backed by some of the edgy and most intriguing films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more, Special OPS is indeed a big surprise for the audience from the filmmaker who brought all the larger than life aspect in his first web series. This indeed set a benchmark in the OTT arena in the way this action espionage thriller was presented by the director. Be it the storytelling which was well elaborated in this 8 episodic series, from its set design to its talented cast, the audience experienced everything on their smartphones/TV screens in their comfort zone. It is the sheer expertise of the director though that he successfully holds the audience to their seats till the end of every episode with a built-up excitement for the next one.

Talking about the star cast, the amazingly talented Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh playing a member of the Research and Analysis Wing, made his character so distinct yet relatable that gave the audience an idea of what a daring and courageous officer would be like.

Apart from him the series also has other talents like Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz, who played their character so well and made the series worth of what it deserves to be.

Special OPS as a series turned out to be a game changer when the audience came across its magnificent scale of bringing the spy universe. It's the first time that they are enjoying every massive-scale entertainment that too in this genre in a series format. While we must thank the master of the spy thriller series Neeraj Pandey for the same as it's due to his core competence in this genre that he curated the spy universe in a way that has never been experienced by the Indian audience before.

Moreover, where many spy thriller series struggle to carry the story keeping the audience's excitement intact, Special OPS has made its niche to deliver the same amount of twists and turns in a compelling story that too in a commercial way. Taking it ahead on a whole new level the second season has also been released and ruling all over the OTT arena.