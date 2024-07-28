Netflix India Unveils Epic Action Fantasy 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom'

New Delhi: Netflix announced 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' a fantasy action series from renowned filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. On Saturday, the streaming platform officially announced the project with an intriguing first poster. The upcoming series, ' Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom,' will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for his work on 'Tumbbad.'

The caption read, 'We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series'. The announcement poster showcased a blood-drenched crown, hinting at a dramatic and intense storyline, and setting the stage for an epic fantasy adventure.

About 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom'

Raj and DK are working on another OTT project, 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' with The mega series is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films. The series promises a gripping and edgy storyline set in a fantastical kingdom, featuring bloody action and spectacular visuals.

Talking about their new project, Filmmaker duo Raj & DK said, 'it is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for them.

"Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber-versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life.'

Adding on to the same, Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content Netflix India said, 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' will be their first mega action-fantasy series "and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline'. As per reported by ANI.

'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' is currently in production. Stay tuned for the official cast announcement.



