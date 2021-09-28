Netflix releases trailer of 'Little Things' final season

New Delhi: Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer of the fourth and final season of the series 'Little Things', which stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, 'Little Things 4' is a celebration of all the subtle things, the adulthood, the maturity and above all the little moments that truly make a relationship beautiful.

Talking about her journey on 'Little Things', Mithila said: "Little Things is a show that is very close to my heart. Kavya is a character that is going to stay with me forever. It's been an incredible journey with Dhruv, my Directors and the fabulous crew. The finale season nudged me to go back in time and relive my journey as Kavya for one last time. I am hoping audiences enjoy this season as well and celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya."

In the final season, Mithila stars as Kavya and Dhruv plays Dhruv. Produced by Pocket Aces and Dice Media, 'Little Things'. Season 4 celebrates Dhruv and Kavya's individuality and relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows. While they make the tricky transition from young love to a mature relationship, audiences will witness Dhruv and Kavya navigate questions around commitment, health, their ambitions and family.

Dhruv added: "I have grown with this show and the amount of love it has received over the years has really overwhelmed me. I'm honestly a little sad that this show is coming to an end, but I'm also immensely happy that Dhruv and Kavya were able to spread this much love and joy amongst their audience."