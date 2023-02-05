Netflix Web Series ‘Class’ Receives Praises From the Audience For its’ Storyline and Cast

New Delhi: Bodhitree Multimedia’s highly anticipated web series, 'Class' is now streaming on Netflix. Starring a talented cast of newcomers, the series has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and has quickly become a fan favorite. ‘Class’ also marks Netflix’s first Indian adaptation of an international title.

"We are thrilled with the response to Class," shared Mautik Tolia, director of Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, "The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and it's wonderful to see audiences responding so positively. We are proud to showcase the incredible talent of our cast, many of whom are making their debut on this series, this is just the beginning of a long and exciting journey for them, and we can't wait to see what they will achieve in the future."

With its success on Netflix with an edgy show like 'Class', Bodhitree continues to prove its commitment to producing quality content that resonates with audiences. We are committed to discovering and supporting new talent and are dedicated to bringing fresh and exciting stories to the screen.

'Class' stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rach, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw in the lead and is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. It is a remake of Spanish hit series ‘Elite’. The series is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd and is streaming on Netflix.