New Delhi: TVF's 'Kota Factory' has garnered much praise from the audience and has showered immense love on the last 2 seasons of Kota Factory, the makers are here with the first look of it's season 3.

The show was made for students and the audience unanimously appreciated it. Since its release, it became instantly popular among the audience. Apart from the show, its character Jeetu Bhaiya also gained popularity among the audience. Till now two seasons of 'Kota Factory' have come and both seasons have received a lot of love from the audience from all sides. After the release of season two, there was a strong demand from the public for a third season and finally, the first look is here.

Keeping in mind the continuous demand, the makers have presented the first look of 'Kota Factory Season 3' to the audience. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Tillotama Shome, and Mayur More in lead roles. Ever since the first look was released, the excitement among the audience to see their favorite character has reached sky-high. This time the show will be transporting to the global audiences as it will be premiered on the digital platform Netflix.

As the third season of Kota Factor has been announced, The netizens are also excited about its release. Everyone is excited to see its interesting characters coming back on the screens. This has brought a storm on social media. Here's how the netizens are showing their excitement on social media.

Jeet ki taiyari nhi , taiyari hi jeet hai __ can't wait for jeetu bhaiya ___ #KotaFactory3 https://t.co/zYA1o9eWYb February 29, 2024

TVF has indeed proved its dominance in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb's global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.