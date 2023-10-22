trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678666
Netizens In A Frenzy For 'Koffee With Karan', Left Disheartened As Kangana Ranaut Misses From The Guestlist

While Karan Johar's guestlist seems to be appealing and fans cannot wait but has disappointed them that Kangana is not part of this season despite of her release of Tejas next week. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Every now and then, Karan Johar have been inviting well-known celebrities of the film industry on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. Usually, big celebrities come to his show for promotions however that's not the case with this season! While Karan Johar's guestlist seems to be appealing and fans cannot wait but has disappointed them that Kangana is not part of this season despite of her release of Tejas next week. 

Kangana Ranaut is indeed a well-known and talented actress of the country and while her upcoming film Tejas is all set to release soon, she should have been the guest on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. But the host, chose the unknown new celeb kids to come on the show and we wonder why? Mostly, Karan Johar invites big superstars on his show and Kangana despite being a bigger superstar was not invited to 'Koffee With Karan'. Why Karan, where is fair play? It's disappointing to see such a great talent getting sidelined by Bollywood biggies. This has certainly disappointed the netizens who have started to express their thought about the same taking social media by storm. Here's how Netizens reacted: 

 

 

 

 

While Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is all to release on 27th October on the big screen, Koffee with Karan is set to stream from 26th October!

