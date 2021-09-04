Netizens unleash a meme fest on Kunal Kapoor's OTT debut show 'The Empire'!

New Delhi: The recently released period drama The Empire, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has been a buzzmaker. It is directed by Mitakshara Kumar and is based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

Actor Kunal Kapoor made his OTT debut in The Empire and has been receiving appreciation for his new web show. And it has now unleashed a meme fest on the internet. Take a look at some hilarious jokes:

A few memes ranging from 'an animated Kunal' to 'showing him as hot' or 'how his appearance has changed due to lockdown' - it has all kind of fun stuff.

The Empire premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27, 2021. The historical series features Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev in prominent roles.

The Empire Season 1 has total of 8 episodes.