New Drama Series Waack Girls Release Date Revealed

New Delhi: Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its upcoming Original drama series Waack Girls, set to launch on November 22. The nine-episode series, created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Produced by Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions, Waack Girls follows six young women in Kolkata who come together to form a dance group specializing in waacking, a dance style little known in their city. The show explores their journey as they challenge societal expectations, battle personal struggles, and confront family pressures, all while pursuing their passion for dance.

The series stars Mekhola Bose as Ishani, the skilled waacker and choreographer, and Rytasha Rathore as Lopa, the energetic manager of the group. The ensemble cast also includes Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, along with seasoned actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey, and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sooni Taraporevala on Waack Girls. At its core, the show is about passion, resilience, and the universal pursuit of dreams," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "This is a story that will resonate with audiences around the world, particularly the youth, when it premieres on November 22."

Sooni Taraporevala shared her excitement about the project, saying, “I fell in love with waacking when I first saw Mekhola Bose dance. Waack Girls is an unconventional, fun, and inspiring story about six women who live life on their own terms. It’s a story of defiance and fearlessness, and I am thrilled to bring it to audiences with Prime Video.”

The series promises to be an uplifting journey filled with humor, drama, and powerful dance sequences, celebrating the transformative power of art and the indomitable spirit of its characters.