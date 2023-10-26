Only Love: Deepika-Ranveer Fans Are All Hearts On Premiere Episode Of Koffee With Karan 8

New Delhi: Koffee with Karan, a chat show hosted by Karan Johar made its season debut with the gorgeous real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

And as the show has returned, it’s a refreshing change and a good move for the opening couple, Deepika and Ranveer to keep the conversations so full of love and joy.

Throughout the episode, the couple didn’t miss the chance to address their love towards each other, and kept space in the room for Karan to talk about his battle with depression as well! One of the highlights from the show, was truly when Karan opened up about not feeling his best, and Deepika comforted him with, “I am here for you Karan, whenever you need!”

From the past few years, Karan Johar’s chat show along with providing entertainment, has also been targeted for the hate it sometimes brings, the comparisons and for putting people down.

But it’s such a beautiful change that this new season’s latest episode starring the Couple of Substance, Deepika and Ranveer have done everything but that!

There has been no toxic conversations, No unnecessary gossip, No double-meaning chats nothing! Only love, smile, laughter, joys and happy tears.

The show was still studded with lots of good moments which only goes on to show that one doesn’t need toxicity to grab eyeballs! One of the many best moments that the audience also got to witness through this episode is how they sat next to each other, radiating power, love and gratitude just as they do in their real life! Stay together, and as Deepika said, the one vow they would renew is, “Continue doing what they’ve been doing!”

Well, let’s hope that all the other guests lined up will follow this benchmark of our favourite couple!